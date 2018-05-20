× First Warning Forecast: Rain chances continue through midweek

A weak front will move through the area tonight, with a chance of showers overnight. It will be mild once again, with lows in the low 70s. Winds will switch on Monday to the northeast. We are tracking our next system that will bring us a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. We should be able to see a little bit of sunshine. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A warm front will lift over the area Monday night with another chance for showers and storms.

A cold front will cross the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. This will give us another chance to see some showers and storms.

High pressure will move in for Thursday and Friday which will give us a break from the rain. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The break will be rather short-lived, but we’ll take it!

We’ll see more moisture move in for the weekend. A chance of showers and storms, especially on Sunday and Memorial Day. I would start making some indoor plans just in case!

Tonight: A slight chance of a shower or storm. Mild, with lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and storms (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: SW around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

