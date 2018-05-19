The Locker Room Show | May 18

NORFOLK, Va. - In a show centered around fairways and greens, Mitch recapped the second round of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship taking place in Williamsburg this week.

A rainy Kingsmill

Due to content restrictions, not shown is Marc Leishman's monster first two rounds in Dallas at the Byron Nelson Tournament.

Also not shown: Justin Verlander's 2,500th strikeout as a major league pitcher, and a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NHL & NBA.

Virginia Wesleyan softball was also mentioned, as the Marlins are one game away from a return trip to the DIII Softball Championship in Oklahoma City.