Poquoson native Chad Pinder’s first grand slam propels Oakland A’s comeback victory

TORONTO – The Oakland Athletics needed a spark in their bats on Saturday. Through seven innings, the A’s had goose eggs in the run column on the scoreboard.

Enter Chad Pinder. With the bases loaded, the third-year utility player stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning, figuratively and literally.

The Poquoson High product blasted a 403-foot shot to right-center field off of Tyler Clippard, notching his first career grand slam. The A’s would go on to win 5-4, and have won five out of their last six.

This season, Pinder is hitting .268 with four home runs and six runs batted in.