Poquoson native Chad Pinder’s first grand slam propels Oakland A’s comeback victory

Posted 11:53 pm, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:55PM, May 19, 2018

TORONTO – The Oakland Athletics needed a spark in their bats on Saturday. Through seven innings, the A’s had goose eggs in the run column on the scoreboard.

Chad Pinder rounds the bases on a solo home run. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Enter Chad Pinder. With the bases loaded, the third-year utility player stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning, figuratively and literally.

The Poquoson High product blasted a 403-foot shot to right-center field off of Tyler Clippard, notching his first career grand slam. The A’s would go on to win 5-4, and have won five out of their last six.

This season, Pinder is hitting .268 with four home runs and six runs batted in.