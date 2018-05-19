Norfolk-based ship to depart Monday for Fleet Week New York

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Arlington (LPD 24) and its personnel are set to get underway Monday in support of the 2018 Fleet Week New York, according to Navy officials.

Fleet Week New York kicks off Wednesday, May 23 as the ships enter the New York Harbor for the Parade of Ships.

The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock will be embarking several hundred Marines.

Fleet Week New York is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It gives people in New York and the surrounding tri-state area the opportunity to meet Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services.

For more information on Fleet Week New York, visit their website here.