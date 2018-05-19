Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Contest qualifying event coming to Norfolk this June

NORFOLK, Va. – If you have ever wanted to participate in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest this might be your chance!

The annual contest run by Nathan’s, the company that makes Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, is hosting a qualifying event on Saturday, June 10, at 12:15 p.m. during and at Harborfest.

According to a media release from Nathan’s, The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for a seat at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4, 2018, where they will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

“The launch of the annual Nathan’s Famous hot dog-eating contest circuit signals the arrival of summer,” said Scott Harvey, executive vice president of Nathan’s Famous. “Some of the most accomplished eaters in the world will compete at this event, but we also are seeking new talent in Norfolk to represent our nation on the most patriotic day of the year.”

An estimated 35,000 fans travel to Coney Island to witness a fun and quirky American tradition that was established in 1916.

Joey Chesnut of California is the current world champion, and holds the title after defeating Carmen Cincotti, a rising star in professional eating, by eating 72 hot dogs.

“Competitive eating is the lens through which our humanity is revealed,” said Major League Eating Chair George Shea. “Competing against world champ Joey Chestnut on the big stage in Coney Island on July 4th is the dream of any patriot.”

Those interested in competing in the Virginia qualifier should visit www.majorleagueeating.com to obtain information and register. All competitors must be over 18 years of age.

The live telecast of the event has consistently attracted millions of viewers since ESPN first aired the contest in 2004.