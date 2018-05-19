Larceny suspect accused of assaulting Accomack Co. deputy

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing several charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff, the sheriff’s office received a report of a larceny at the Regal Inn in Olney, Virginia Friday around 8:30 a.m.

When a deputy arrived on scene, he discovered that a man stole money from a customer’s room and drove off in a Burgundy Blazer, heading south on Lankford Highway.

Approximately two hours later, a deputy saw a vehicle at a body shop on Gospel Temple Road matching the suspect’s vehicle. When the deputy approached the suspect, the suspect began to assault him and tried to take his gun. Shortly after, the suspect tried to get away in a car and crashed after driving a short distance. He was apprehended by other deputies who arrived on scene.

Edward C. Brabham from Suffolk, Virginia was charged with Grand Larceny, Attempt to flee Law Enforcement, Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement, Attempt to Disarm Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, Obstruction of Justice and Fail to Drive in Right Lane. Brabham is being held at the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.