Justify wins 143rd Preakness Stakes, keeps Triple Crown hopes alive

BALTIMORE, Md. – Heavy fog and a muddy track couldn’t slow down Preakness favorite Justify, as the prolific horse won the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Good Magic ran neck-and-neck with Justify down the final stretch, but it was the Kentucky Derby champion who pulled away at the last second.

Justify is the 36th horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Justify will go for the third leg of the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York on June 9th. American Pharoah in 2015 is the only horse to win the Triple Crown in the last 40 years.