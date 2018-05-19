Jet skier rescued in Currituck County after losing power

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – First responders in Coralla, North Carolian, assisted a jet skier who’s vessel lost power while in the Currituck Sound around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the release from officials, the jet skier loss power to his vessel when traveling to his home in Mayock from the Whalehead Club in Corolla.

The 18-year-old man was rescued by Currituck County Fire-EMS and the Corolla Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Corolla Beach rescue and the Curritcuk County Sheriff’s Department.

Mike Hudson, Chief Operator for Corolla Beach Rescue, offers a reminder to all small-craft operators in the Currituck Sound, “please maintain constant vigilance over the ever-changing weather conditions on the Currituck Sound. When you operate a small craft, make sure you have a clear communications plan

with someone onshore; and make sure they call for assistance early if you don’t arrive at the expected time.”

Officials brought the young man back to shore, evaluated him and then transported him back to his home in Mayock.