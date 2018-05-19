In Gee Chun stands alone atop a rainy Kingsmill leaderboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Weather continued to play a factor in the second round of the Kingsmill Championship.

The round was scheduled to tee-off at 7:15 a.m., but was delayed by an hour after three-quarters of an inch of rain poured down overnight.

Once the round got underway, rain was nowhere in sight well into the early afternoon.

In Gee Chun, the world's 15th-ranked player, ended the day leading by one-stroke over Austin Ernst & Nasa Hataoka. Chun was the runner-up in the 2017 Kingsmill Championship, and is looking for her first win since 2016.

Chesapeake native Lauren Coughlin started the day in 71st place, but climbed 45 spots by the time she holed out on the 18th. At four-under, Coughlin will make the cut.

Play was suspended at 7:25 p.m. due to course conditions, with 60 players still needing to complete round two. The round will resume at 7:30 a.m., with the third round beginning at 10:30 a.m.