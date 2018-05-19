× First Warning Forecast: Rain chances continue Sunday, not as widespread

Mild overnight with patchy fog. A few spotty showers possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday is definitely looking to be the pick of the weekend. Rain and storm chances have gone done a bit, and won’t be as widespread. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low and mid 80s.

More rain in the forecast for Monday as another system moves in. Expect overcast skies with showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will go down a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday (30% chance). Highs in the low and mid 80s.

Looks like we will finally start to dry out on Thursday! Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s, under partly cloudy skies. I think Friday will definitely be the pick of the week. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

