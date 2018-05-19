Can mosquitoes remember what you smell like and if you’ve swatted at them?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The old adage that some people get more mosquito bites because of how sweet they are may just have some truth to it after all.

Research done by scientists at Virginia Tech University is delving into the idea that mosquitoes have the ability to learn.

Dr. Clément Vinauger, an assistant professor of biochemistry in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and Dr. Chloé Lahondère, a research assistant professor in the Department of Biochemistry, published a study in the journal Current Biology this year on their research.

"This whole project started by this observation that we are not equal to mosquitoes, right? Some people do get bitten more than others and we are trying to understand why," Dr. Vinauger explained.

