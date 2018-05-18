Virginia retiree wins lottery 40 times for $200,000: ‘I had a feeling’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) - Warren Blackwell’s lottery strategy payed off big last week when he won $200,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

The retiree told CBS 6 in Richmond his wife had been playing the combination 1-9-3-3 because that’s the year her mother was born. Once she stopped playing that combination, Blackwell decided to give it a try.

“I had a feeling that those numbers would hit soon, so I decided to start playing them,” he said.

Not only did Blackwell play the combination, he bought 40 plays of the exact same combination.

The strategy proved very successful and rewarding.

For the May 9 night drawing, Blackwell picked the winning numbers, worth $5,000 apiece. That means his total winnings came up to $200,000.

The Northumberland County man said he will to use his winnings to help take care of his family, give to his church and pay bills.