“Sweating for Combat Wounded Vets” is cardio for a cause – and more – on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The 7th annual "Sweating for Combat Wounded Vets" is a day of fitness designed to make you feel good about your health and helping the Combat Wounded Coalition. Its's set for Saturday, May 19th at iNLeT Fitness South (inletfitness.com/virginia-beach-south).

Former Navy SEAL, Jason Redman is the founder of CWC. He joins us along with Megan Snyder and Jeff Klinger of Inlet Fitness South to get us ready to work out for a cause.

For more info, visit www.combatwoundedcoalition.org.

