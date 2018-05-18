Summer travel tips from explorer Kinga Philipps on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Travel expert, explorer and journalist Kinga Philipps says that many folks don't make good use of their vacation days and that they should use such time to explore a not-so-popular place. For more info, visit tipsontv.com.
