Suffolk Police arrest 25-year-old in connection to armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk arrested 25-year-old Courtney Chenelle Holland, for her alleged connection to an armed robbery of a Crazy Overstock store in the city.

The business, located in the 1000 block of Portsmouth Blvd., was robbed around 11 a.m. on May 11, but Holland was not taken into custody until Friday.

Police are saying that a preliminary investigation of a black woman entering the Crazy Overstock and demanding money from a cash register clerk, led the to Chenelle as the suspect, along with the description of tattoos and what she allegedly was wearing at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Chenelle has been charged with Robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.