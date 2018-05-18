Search underway for second suspect involved in Isle of Wight Co. bank robbery

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a robbery that happened at the Old Point National Bank in the 13000 block of Carrollton Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 2 p.m. Two suspects fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One of the suspects was apprehended in Newport News on 72nd Street and is now in custody. Officials are still searching for the second suspect.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

