Nice catch! Virginia man catches fish on flooded street outside his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTVR) - As many Virginians are experiencing flash flooding, a Virginia Beach man made an unexpected discovery in the flood outside his home Friday morning.

According to CBS 6, Frank Munson says he went to the front of his Strawbridge home this morning to monitor the flooding. That’s when he noticed splashing in the water.

He initially thought it was a snapping turtle, until a neighbor told his it was a fish.

In fact, there were multiple fish swimming in the flooded street.

“I still can’t figure out where they came from,” he said.

Munson says he dragged a cast net through the water and a fish swam right into it.

“He was one of the small ones!” Munson said.

After snapping a photo of the moment, Munson let to fish go back into the water.

But he said he will be back out there with his fishing pole to catch more.