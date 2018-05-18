New Army Secretary visits Fort Eustis

HAMPTON, Va. – The Secretary of Army Dr. Mark Esper visited Fort Eustis on Friday for the first time since taking office.

Esper toured the base and visited with soldiers and toured the 128th Aviation Bridgade’s Training and Doctrine, or TRADOC. “TRADOC is the organization responsible for designing our army in acquiring the new soldiers, training them, and bringing them into the force,” Esper said. “It’s an absolutely critical organization.”

Esper was confirmed as Army secretary last November. He spent more than 20 years in the Army before retiring. “I’ve been very impressed with what I’ve seen in the last day or so,” he said.

He says his priorities include readiness and says he’s reorganizing the Army with eyes on the future. “Futures Command will stand up another major command, alongside material command, alongside forces command, and along side TRADOC,” he said. “A four star commander will be responsible for thinking about the future.”

His visit comes amid recent aviation accidents across the military, but Esper says the Army is focused on safety. “One accident is always too many, but it’s a dangerous profession none-the less,” he said. “Our leaders take great care to improve safety, to manage risk, and we’re always looking at how we can make the aircraft and equipment more safe.”