Navy investigating a suspicious package at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Navy is investigating a suspicious package that was found at the Naval Medical center Portsmouth around 11:30 a.m.
According to Navy officials, There are no reports of any injuries and there was no mention of a possible bomb.
Text alerts from a source inside the Portsmouth Annex says that the Building 3 is being evacuated by Navy officials, and that that is where the package is located.
Officials also said that Gate 1 is currently secured and Gate 2 is open to inbound traffic only.
NSA Hampton Roads also tweeted out that there was a “security incident” at the Portsmouth Annex.