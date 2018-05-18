Navy investigating a suspicious package at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Navy is investigating a suspicious package that was found at the Naval Medical center Portsmouth around 11:30 a.m.

According to Navy officials, There are no reports of any injuries and there was no mention of a possible bomb.

Text alerts from a source inside the Portsmouth Annex says that the Building 3 is being evacuated by Navy officials, and that that is where the package is located.

Officials also said that Gate 1 is currently secured and Gate 2 is open to inbound traffic only.

NSA Hampton Roads also tweeted out that there was a “security incident” at the Portsmouth Annex.