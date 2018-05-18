Marc Leishman’s Texas tear continues as he breaks Tiger Woods’ Byron Nelson tournament record

DALLAS, Texas – A day after playing a career-best round with a 10-under 61, Marc Leishman picked up where he left off in round two.

With a five-under round on Friday, Leishman not only secured a lead heading into the weekend, but also broke Tiger Woods’ 36-hole tournament record.

The Australian golfer turned Virginia Beach resident sits atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead at 15-under. This season, Leishman has five top-10 finishes, including a ninth-place finish at The Masters.

Dallas native Jordan Spieth also shot a 5-under 66, but is currently eight strokes back.

Behind Leishman is 21-year-old Aaron Wise (-14), and Brian Gay (-13).