Man critically injured in Hampton auto-pedestrian crash

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left a man injured at the intersection of Old Buckroe Road and Nickerson Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:46 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. A Nightingale responded to the scene and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on Old Buckroe Road when it hit the man in the intersection.

The crash is being investigated by the Hampton Police Division’s Reconstruction team.

