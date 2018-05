Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Today, we hear from News 3's very own meteorologist Myles Henderson and his band Boot Rooster (www.facebook.com/bootroosterband). They stop by Coast Live to share their original song "Sugar Jones."

Catch Boot Rooster at the 2018 Chesapeake Jubilee, Saturday May 19th at 4:30pm. For more information visit chesapeakejubilee.org .

And here is Boot Rooster back playing the Kieth Urban hit "Some Days You Gotta Dance."