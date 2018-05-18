HRT announces route changes effective Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Transit announced that it is making several changes to its local and express bus routes, including a change in service for two local military bases.

These changes will go into effect Sunday.

Route 3 will no longer run to Naval Station Norfolk. Local Route 21 and Metro Area Express Routes 919, 965 and 922 will continue running.

Route 118 will no longer offer direct service to Langley Air Force Base. Instead, Langley will be serviced via N. Armistead Avenue, and the route will extend to the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.

Additionally, several routes are adding extended service, including Route 35, the Bayfront Shuttle. It will now extend to Pleasure House Road, Shore Drive, Atlantic Avenue and 2nd Street, with trips every 30 minutes.

For a full list of changes, visit the HRT’s website here.