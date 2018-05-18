Have some fun at the 2018 Chesapeake Jubilee!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The 2018 Chesapeake Jubilee is happening all weekend at Chesapeake City Park!

The Chesapeake Kiwanis Club Shrimp Feast kicked off the Jubilee on Thursday and the activities will continue all weekend, including the Chesapeake Jubilee BBQ Cook-off, music performances, fireworks and of course, the carnival.

Here are the festival hours:

Friday, May 18: 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 19: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 20: Noon to 6 p.m.

Admission is $3. Children three and under are free. On site parking is $10 and concerts are free.

For a list of events, go to www.chesapeakejubilee.org.