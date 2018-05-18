× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain to end the week

A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight tonight for much of central Virginia including Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex. Flash flooding is possible but runoff from the heavy rainfall is more likely to result in flooding of streams and creeks, as well as ponding of water on roadways.

More rain to end the week… A stationary front continues to linger to our north and west as several areas of low pressure move along it. That means more showers and storms for us. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with on and off scattered showers, pockets of heavy rain, and possible storms. Severe storms are not expected but localized flooding is possible. Highs will return to the upper 70s to near 80 today. Like yesterday, it will still be muggy with dew point values near 70.

Saturday will look and feel a lot like Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies with more rain and possible storms. Again, the heavy rain and localized flooding will be our biggest threat. Highs will reach the low 80s and still muggy. Winds will pick up for Saturday, south at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Scattered showers and storms are possible for Sunday but with lower chances than Saturday. We may also see a bit more sunshine mix in with the clouds. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. It will still be breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 18th

1977 Tornado: Louisa Co

