First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms at times

**A Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday afternoon for much of central Virginia including Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex. Flash flooding is possible, but runoff from the heavy rainfall is more likely to result in flooding of streams and creeks, as well as ponding of water on roadways.

A stationary front will remain over the area bringing us showers and storms at times. Heavy rainfall will continue to be possible through the weekend. Skies will continue to be overcast overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Breezy with showers and storms at times on Saturday. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. If you’re out and about, just keep that rain gear handy. I don’t think you need to cancel your outdoor plans completely, because there will be times of dry weather. It is going to be very similar to the past couple of days where some communities received some heavy downpours and flooding, while other communities just had a few light showers.

Sunday is definitely looking to be the pick of the weekend. Rain and storm chances have gone done a bit, but they’re still possible. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low and mid 80s.

More rain in the forecast for Monday as another system moves in. Expect overcast skies with showers and storms, highs in the upper 70s. Better chances for more showers and storms on Tuesday. Giving it a 50/50 shot. Pretty much the same story for Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look to be the driest two days as of now. Highs right around 80.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

