Fab Five sit atop the Kingsmill leaderboard after a damp first round

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - With consistent rain in the forecast for the entire week, some of the top women's golfers in the world were prepared from a torrential downpour during last week's event in Texas.

Still, the rain was "annoying", to golfers like Lexi Thompson, with an on-and-off pattern throughout the entire first round. With soft fairways and greens, golfers took advantage.

"It wasn't too hard, so it was pretty easy to play in, it wasn't difficult, it's all about managing the rain," Thompson said after posting a one-under 70 on Thursday.

The early starters in Jessica Korda, Azahara Munoz, and Annie Park, got through their rounds with no problems, posting six-under 65's. Jaye Marie Green and In Gee Chun weathered the heavier afternoon rain, but still landed atop the leaderboard in a five-way tie.

Rain showers are expected throughout the entire weekend.