Body of missing crewman who fell overboard in March recovered near Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Crews with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission recovered the body of a missing boater who fell overboard in March.

The commission received a call around 9 a.m. from a waterman who saw a body floating in Mobjack Bay off the York River.

The body has been tentatively identified as the 33-year-old missing Chinese crewman who fell overboard a cargo ship near Cape Charles on March 13. The body was identified based on clothing.

VMRC recovered the body and took it to a nearby dock before passing it off to a funeral home.

