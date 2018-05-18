× ALS fundraiser in memory of former Navy SEAL

Virginia Beach, VA – It has been nearly six years since former Navy SEAL Mike Oyer lost his battle to ALS, but his family is determined to keep up the fight to find a cure.

On Saturday, May 19, Oyer’s family and friends are hosting “Cocktails for a Cause” at Mahi Mah’s Seafood Restaurant in Virginia Beach. The event runs from 11am until 3pm.

Wristbands can be purchased in advance by making a $5 donation to the Frog Hallow Warriors walk team. Team organizers said you have to join the walk team to make the donation, but there is no obligation to participate in the Walk to Defeat ALS on June 2 in Norfolk. Wristbands will also be available to purchase at the door for $10 in cash. Donors will enjoy food and drink specials. Additionally, there will be a tap takeover featuring the Frog Man Lager at $2.50 a glass, which is being provided by Bold Mariner Brewing Company in Norfolk.

Oyer was one of the first members of SEAL Team 6. He served in the Navy for 20 years. Oyer began showing symptoms of ALS in 2006, and was officially diagnosed with the disease in 2007. He died in August of 2012.

ALS, or Lou Gherig’s disease, attacks motor neurons and slowly chips away at one’s ability to speak, walk, talk and breath. There is no known cause or cure.