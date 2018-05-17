Which side of the crease are Admirals fans on during the NHL Eastern Conference Finals?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In a series where Norfolk Admirals memories are on both sides of the ice, which team are fans rooting for? The team closest to home? Or the team with multiple players and a head coach who led Norfolk en route to their lone Calder Cup?

According to Norfolk Admirals Booster Club president Veronica Haran, "once and Admiral, always an Admiral," but she says the lean is tilting towards the Capitals, despite their only Admiral alum being Devante Smith-Pelly.

"It's kind of a split, I think with a little more lean towards the Capitals, just because their is a bigger Caps fanbase here," Haran told News 3. "With them being close, there's a lot of diehard Caps fans, but if I had to put money on it, my money would go to Tampa Bay."

Lightning head coach John Cooper, Cory Conacher, Alex Killorn, Ondrej Palat, and Tyler Johnson all played a role in the 2012 Calder Cup run, but are now currently with Tampa Bay.

The Capitals lead the best of seven series 2-1, with Game 4 in D.C. on Thursday night.