Virginia’s Mark Warner one of a few Democrats to help confirm Gina Haspel as CIA Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Virginia Senator Mark Warner was one of a hand full of Democrats to vote in favor of the confirmation of Gina Haspel to the position of CIA Director.

Haspel was nominated 54-45 by the Senate, and has come under fire since being put forth by the Trump administration for her connection to interrogation tactics during her 33 year career with the Central Intelligence Agency. She was nominated after former CIA Director, Mike Pompeo, was selected by President Trump to fill the Secretary of State position left open by Rex Tillerson.

“Gina Haspel is among one of the most qualified people to be nominated to be director of the CIA,” Warner said. “I feel safer knowing the CIA has Miss Haspel at the helm. … I believe Gina Haspel should be confirmed. I look forward to supporting her.”

The two-term Senator and former Governor of Virginia is the top Democrat in the Senate Intelligence Committee, serving as Vice Chairman of the committee since January 2017.

Warner’s vote goes against that of the junior Senator from the Commonwealth, Tim Kaine, who voted Nay.

Democratic Senators that followed Warner’s vote of Yea were, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Bill Nelson of Florida and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, Jeff Flake of Arizona and John McCain of Arizona, were the only three Republican not to vote for Haspel during the confirmation vote.

