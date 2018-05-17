Virginia Beach dance studio offers fun, active summer camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Still looking for a fun summer camp for your kids?

Moonlight Dance Studio off London Bridge Road is offering an exciting, active way for your kids to have some fun while school is out.

Kids will learn different styles of dance at this camp including ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz and contemporary. There will even be crafts!

While your little ones are making new friends they will have the chance to choreograph and work together to create a performance for the end of camp.

Moonlight’s website said there are one or two week options available.

Dance Camp #1 – June 18 – 22

Dance Camp #2 – June 25 – 29

Camp is Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., one week of camp is $175 and participating in two weeks is $300 per child.

Weekly classes are also offered for adults and children of all ages year-round. Click here to see the class schedules.