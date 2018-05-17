Victim declines to press charges in Va. Beach home invasion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A home invasion and robbery victim is not pressing charges on one adult and one juvenile after they robbed him at his home around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the robbery occurred in the 1500 block of Hiawatha Drive when two black males approached the victim and demanded he let them in. This where they allegedly robbed the victim of multiple possessions

Police say that while the victim called law enforcement, the two suspects returned, kicking the door in and taking an additional item from the residence, before fleeing the scene.

Investigators located the two, but released them shortly after they were taken into custody, because the victim would not cooperate with prosecution.