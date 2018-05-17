Two arrested in connection with Virginia Beach homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested two people Thursday in connection with a homicide that happened in April.

18-year-old Gabriel Mearlyn Colon of Virginia Beach and 21-year-old Bryan Daekwan Mack of Charlotte, North Carolina, were both charged with Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Newtown Road at 8:37 p.m. on April 19.

Police arrived at the scene to find 20-year-old Jamal Davis of Virginia Beach dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

On April 23, police arrested 18-year-old Robert Hammond III, who was also charged with Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Colon is due in the Virginia Beach General District Court for an arraignment on May 21 at 8 a.m.

