Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Scattered shower/storms again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Second verse, same as the first… A stationary front continues to linger to our north and west as several areas of low pressure move along it. At the same time, an area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast of Florida drifts north and continues spreading moisture across the southeast. This set up means more opportunities for showers and storms for us.

We will see a few scattered showers this morning but rain chances will increase this afternoon. Expect scattered showers, pockets of heavy rain, and possible storms. Severe storms are not expected but localized flooding is possible. Highs will return to the low 80s today, about 5 degrees above normal. Like yesterday, it will still be muggy with dew point values in the upper 60s to near 70.

Highs will return to the low 80s with more scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Each day will see a very similar trend with a smaller rain chance in the morning and a larger rain chance for the afternoon. Rain chances will drop slightly for Sunday but scattered showers and storms will still be possible. Many locations will see 2” to 4” of rainfall over the next several days.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs near 80. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

May 17th

2004 Flash Flood: Worcester Co, Wicomico Co

A broad non-tropical area of low pressure located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico is producing widespread cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms across much of Florida, western Cuba and portions of the Bahamas. This system is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure, and tropical cyclone formation is not anticipated.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (0%)

