Police urge many to keep a lookout for threatening phone messages in OBX

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Do not ignore this call. That was the bottom line of a voicemail one woman tells News 3 she received Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

“It just showed the number. It didn’t show who it was. It just said, ‘this is time sensitive’ and that they’re getting ready to file legal proceedings against me. They said I had the right to represent myself, but I had to call this particular number,” says the woman who received the message. She did not want her identity shared.

The woman who received the threatening message says she did not call the number in fear of getting a virus. She also says she took action and called police.

Kill Devil Hills police say it’s intimidation to get your money. They’re warning people to pay close attention to not fall for it.

“Report it to your local agency but there’s also the Internet Crime Complaint center. They are the repository for scam reports,” says Lt. John Towler with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

Police warn you to always keep in mind to question the message and source before following instructions.