Parents, administrators talk security at forum in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A group of parents is taking action to make sure their kids are safe in school.

Thursday night, Suffolk Parents 4 School Safety (SP4SS) met inside the North Suffolk Public Library for a special forum on security.

SP4SS is part of a much larger parent Facebook group and formed in the hopes of helping the school division with security items that don’t make it into the annual budget.

“It can be anything from putting a lightbulb into a hallway to make it brighter and safer,” Jennifer Brennon, President of the group, told News 3 last week. “All the way up to we are hoping to get businesses to donate to get the raptor system which is what they have in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach where you scan your ID before you`re even allowed in the building.”

Brennon was inspired by a mother in Chesapeake who is doing something similar.

The organization set up special accounts for individual schools and the district as a whole to help raise money for these upgrades. They’re hoping parents, other community members and businesses will donate to fill the accounts.

This comes as Suffolk Public Schools plans to add special security monitors to every building next school year.

“They’ll be posted in every building. They will help with access of visitors coming in, log them, give them ID badges, patrol the buildings,” said Suzanne Rice, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services.

Rice says she is working with SP4SS on their fundraising efforts.

Anyone who wishes to donate to a specific school is asked to contact the principal’s office. To donate to the entire district general account, contact the superintendent’s office.