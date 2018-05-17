Norfolk man charged with robbing 2 businesses in 2 days

NOROFLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk have arrested a 51-year-old man for robbing two different businesses in a two-days span on May 8-9.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, Edward D. Speller allegedly robbed a Norfolk CVS on 972 East Little Creek Road, May 8, before robbing the Walgreens on 856 South Military Highway in Virginia Beach the following day.

Speller has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of use a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Speller is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police say that no injuries occurred during the robberies they allege he committed.