MTV suspends ‘Catfish’ production amid sexual misconduct allegations against host

MTV has suspended all production on the popular reality show “Catfish” after sexual misconduct allegations against one of the show’s hosts, Nev Schulman, according to CBS News.

CBS reports that Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on the show three years ago, posted two videos on her YouTube channel in which she said she was harassed by the show’s “main person.” She did not identify Schulman by name; instead, she used the pseudonym “Jack.”

In the videos, titled “The TRUTH about the show,” Morgan said that “Jack” “propositioned her several times, asked her if she was really a lesbian and told her he had a large penis.”

“We take these allegations very seriously,” MTV said in a statement to CBS News. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Schulman responded to the allegations, saying that everything Morgan described in the video didn’t happen and that there are “a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth.”

Schulman has hosted “Catfish” alongside Max Joseph since the show premiered in 2012. News 3 has gone behind the scenes during the production of episodes that were filmed in Hampton Roads.