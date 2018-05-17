How much power does the NRA have in Virginia?

NORFOLK, Va. – Following the shooting in Parkland, Florida this past February, there were many calls to action for lawmakers to act on gun violence. In Virginia, many of the calls have gone unanswered.

Lawmakers in the General Assembly didn’t pass any meaningful gun bills during their recent session. Dr. Quentin Kidd, the director of the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, says both sides are dug in on the issue. “Gun control is just this very polarizing issue,” Kidd said. “Before candidates ever get to the General Assembly they have staked out polar opposite positions.”

Polling from earlier this year says 84% of Virginians support background checks for private gun sales. In addition, 65% say they support banning assault style weapons. Philosophically, 54% say it’s more important to control who can buy a gun, while 41% say it’s more important to protect the rights of gun owners. “We are in a stalemate right now in the General Assembly,” Kidd said.

