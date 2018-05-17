‘Horrific’ accident reported involving school bus and dump truck in New Jersey

Police have responded to a serious accident involving a school bus and a dump truck in Mount Olive Township in Morris County, New Jersey, according to the township’s mayor and a verified tweet from New Jersey State Police.

#NJSP investigating serious MVA westbound on I-80 @ MP 25 in Mount Olive Twp, Morris County involving a school bus and dump truck. All lanes shut down. No further information available at this time. #Alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) May 17, 2018

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum described the crash scene as “horrific.” He told HLN Thursday there were possible ejections in the crash.

The bus is owned by the Paramus Board of Education, the mayor added.

All lanes of Interstate 80 have been shut down.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.