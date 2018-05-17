First Warning Forecast: Rain Rain Go Away
Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast
Well we basically hit copy and paste on yesterday’s forecast… A stationary front continues to linger to our north and west as several areas of low pressure move along it. At the same time, an area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast of Florida drifts north and continues spreading moisture across the southeast. This set up means more opportunities for showers and storms for us.
There is rain moving through areas this afternoon with some heavy downpours mixed in. These will continue to move towards the northeast. We will see waves of rain and storms throughout this afternoon and evening. There could be a thunderstorm mixed in but we are not expecting anything to go severe. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s this afternoon but will feel very muggy. Overnight we will begin to clear out and rain will move back in by the morning.
We are looking at the same pattern for Friday and Saturday. There will be a smaller rain chance in the morning and a larger rain chance for the afternoon. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with only a 40% chance of showers. Many locations will see 2” to 4” of rainfall over the next several days.
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs near 80. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-15
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
May 17th
2004 Flash Flood: Worcester Co, Wicomico Co
