× First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms to end the work week

**Flood Watch in effect through Friday evening for Mathews, Middlesex, James City, Southampton, Surry, Sussex and Gloucester.

We will continue with our soggy stretch of weather through the weekend.

A front is stalled just to our north. Pieces of energy with ride along this front giving us chances for showers and storms. We are continuing to get a lot of moisture from an area of low pressure in the gulf. Showers and storms will continue through this evening.

Expect overcast skies with scattered showers and storms overnight. It will be mild with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Winds will pick up a bit to end the work week. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. We will continue to see showers and storms throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s.

More showers and storms for the weekend. The weather is looking very similar to the week. It won’t be a complete washout the entire day, but we will see quite a bit of rain at times throughout the day.

A 50/50 shot for showers and storms on Sunday. Should see a little bit of sunshine break through the clouds. Highs will warm to the low 80s. If you’re heading out to any of the festivities this weekend, just make sure you are prepared for the rain and bring your rain gear.

A bit drier to start the work week. A slight chance of storms, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Better chances for showers and storms on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s. Looking drier by midweek, with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Overcast with possible showers and storms (30%). Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms (80%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

