Elizabeth City teen seeking contributions for life-saving treatment

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. – 17-year-old Kelvin Brown Jr. of Elizabeth City is in need of a transplant after being diagnosed with Sickle Cell – Beta Thalissemia, and The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is collecting funds to help him survive.

Brown and his family were told by Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, that a stem cell transplant would be needed for him to live, according to COTA.

Elizabeth City community members, the COTA organization volunteers and others, have been working to raise the $50,000 of Brown’s expected medical bills from the transplant procedure.

Brown’s family has asked for the assistance of COTA, which works to help transplant families avoid financial devastation. With transplant procedures costing in the hundreds of thousands at times, the organization looks to bridge the financial gap so that children, teens and young adults do not get excluded from a much needed transplants.

Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Team Kelvin B” written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at here.

Additional volunteers are needed for this COTA community campaign. Individuals and groups interested in more information should contact Community Coordinator Karen McPherson at 252.267.0380 or klbstrong2018@gmail.com.