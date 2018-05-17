× Court hearing Thursday for man charged in death of ex-girlfriend and her father

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her father in front of their young children last July will be in court Thursday morning.

Amos Arroyo is expected to have his preliminary hearing.

Arroyo had been on the run before turning himself into Texas Police.

The U.S. Marshals tracked Arroyo to Georgia before losing track of him shortly after the crime. They came to News 3 to put out a story on the wanted fugitive and shortly after Arroyo turned himself into the Lynn County sheriff’s office in Tahoka Texas after being on the run for six months.

Arroyo is accused of killing 29-year-old Patricia Joseph and her father in their Newport News home. Police say the two adults died in front of Joseph’s two young children.

Joseph and Arroyo have the children together and they were not hurt, but police recall how brutal the scene was and say the crime was horrific because they children witnessed it.

Arroyo is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, maliciously shoot/throw in an occupied building and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of felony.