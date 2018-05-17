Chesapeake woman accused of murder for hire back in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, VA -A woman accused of soliciting someone to kill her sister-in-law was back in a Chesapeake courtroom for her preliminary hearing.

Amy Klutz was arrested earlier this year. They say on January 29, 2018 a report was filed saying that Klutz tried to a family member to murder her sister in law.

Court documents show a transcribed conversation between Klutz and her husband. In the conversation, Klutz tells her husband who allegedly had an affair with the sister-in-law, that he has to kill her in order for him to be forgiven.

Klutz is out on bond and returned to a Chesapeake courtroom for her preliminary hearing today. She waived her right to the proceeding. Now the matter will move on to Circuit Court for a trial. After court, Klutz did not answer any questions. Her attorney, Andrew Sacks, says the charge and proceeding has been difficult for Klutz and her family.

"This is a very strong family, strong faith, she is a strong young woman and dedicated mother. I think that all things considered, she’s doing as well as you can hope given what’s been thrown at her," explained Sacks.

A trial date has not yet been set for Klutz. She remains out on bond.