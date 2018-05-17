HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Known for roles in Grey's Anatomy and 13 Reasons Why, actress Kate Walsh talks about season 2 of the Netflix series and why people over 50 are not getting enough protein.
Actress Kate Walsh on season two of 13 Reasons Why and her healthy eating advice on Coast Live
-
Actress and dancer Julianne Hough talks about her painful past on Coast Live
-
Harry Connick Jr. on the impact cancer has had on his family on Coast Live
-
‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack arrested for alleged role in sex trafficking case
-
The “Voice” that’s come back to the Hampton Roads Area on Coast Live
-
An actress lived for decades in this New York City apartment — for $28 a month
-
-
Daytime Emmys: The winners list
-
Heart disease patients having trouble getting prescribed medicine on Coast Live
-
Celebrating 35 years of My Little Pony with the voice of “Twilight Sparkle” on Coast Live
-
A holistic approach to gut health on Coast Live
-
Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis talks football and more on Coast Live
-
-
Things we should know about autoimmune diseases and inflammation on Coast Live
-
Actress, advocate Laverne Cox to give lecture at William & Mary
-
Taking steps towards fighting foot problems on Coast Live