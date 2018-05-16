× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms on repeat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days of showers and storms… A stationary front is going to linger to our north and west for the rest of the week. The front is going to provide a runway for several areas of low pressure to move along. At the same time, an area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast of Florida will spread moisture across much of the southeast. That means several opportunities for showers and storms.

We will see a few scattered showers this morning but rain chances will increase by midday and through the afternoon. Expect scattered showers, pockets of heavy rain, and possible storms. Severe storms are not expected but localized flooding is possible. Highs will reach the low 80s today, not as warm as yesterday but still above normal.

Highs will return to the low 80s with more scattered showers and storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Each day will see a very similar trend with a smaller rain chance in the morning and a larger rain chance for the afternoon. Many locations will see 2” to 4” of rainfall over the next several days.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 16th

1983 F2 Tornadoes: Hertford Co, Pasquotank Co

Tropical Update

A broad non-tropical area of low pressure located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico is producing widespread cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms across much of Florida, southeastern Georgia and parts of the Bahamas. This system has not become any better organized since yesterday and conditions are becoming even less favorable for subtropical or tropical cyclone formation. This system will continue to produce locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across the southeast during the next few days while the low moves generally northward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

