Water Country USA opens this weekend for the summer

WILLIAMSBURG Va,- Water Country USA opens May 19th with some new changes.

There’s fun for the entire family in a cool beach vibe, with resort-style amenities and more than 40 state-of-the-art water rides and attractions.

Guests will see new culinary offerings, additional merchandise on store shelves and enhanced cabana areas.

Guests also can take advantage of a new 2-Park Summer Fun Card for just $85.

There’s more in store for the casual shopper at Wipeout Gifts and Way Out Gifts.

Merchandise such as Salt Life, Guy Harvey and Simply Southern will line store shelves alongside classic surf brands.

Guests can relax in enhanced cabana areas with Wi-Fi, fans and charging stations.

The H20asis area has been refashioned with added shade structures for the mega cabanas and new fencing to create a more luxurious resort feel.

Water Country USA is offering tiered Preferred Parking for general admission, starting at $20.

The 2-Park Summer Fun Card is the best way for guests to enjoy both parks in Williamsburg.

It’s an online-only promotion for only $85.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.