Virginia Beach Police ask for public’s help after releasing composite of 2012 sexual assault suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A suspect in a 2012 cold case now has a face.

Police say on March 13, 2012, around 6:20 a.m., a man attempted to sexually assault a woman on Sedley Road in the Green Run section of the city.

Police told News 3 a mom had just dropped her children off at school and was walking home when she saw a man in dark clothing.

She told police she saw the man several times and was later attacked from behind, held at gunpoint and forced into the yard of another home.

The man attempted to sexually assault her, but a neighbor heard her crying for help and came out as the suspect ran off.

On Wednesday, the lead investigator put out a Parabon picture that depicts what the man likely looks like.

The are encouraging the public to do you know this face? Do you remember anything from the crime?

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if their information leads to an arrest.